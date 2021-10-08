Country music singer-songwriter Cody Johnson headlined the Way Out West country music festival at Southwest University Park on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The fifth annual festival featured special guests Randall King, the Powell Brothers and Graycie York. The festival included a chili challenge, the Quest for the Best Margarita Contest, a dance floor, retail vendors, food vendors and more.
See more photos at elpasoinc.com.
