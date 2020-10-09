Stories of the famous and infamous residents of Concordia Cemetery are told each fall during the historic cemetery’s Walk Through History.
This year, because of the pandemic, the event isn’t happening in person. But some of Concordia’s most-famous dead people will still gather to tell their tales.
Led by Patricia Kiddney, president of the Concordia Heritage Association, they will be guests on the Oct. 17 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent.
Keith Erickson will portray Constable John Selman, who shot and killed outlaw John Wesley Hardin; Bernie Sargent appears as Texas Ranger “Diamond Dick” Ernst St. Leon, known for his large diamond tie pin; Patricia Wickham is Lady Florida Wolfe, an African-American socialite, cattle rancher and philanthropist; and Karen Thomas tells the story of Lucy Van Patten.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
