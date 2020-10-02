This year’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser for the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region will be held virtually.
The event, which benefits the YWCA’s Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center for survivors of domestic violence, will take place Oct. 12-25.
“We must continue providing a safe, healthy, and empowering environment for our women and children and this event makes that possible,” CEO Sylvia Acosta said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to our community for supporting Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.”
Domestic violence has increased across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said in a news release.
The YWCA’s Transitional Living Center provides counseling, support and other resources to help women achieve independence, improve their self-esteem and move forward. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is the organization’s largest fundraiser that specifically supports the program.
Men and boys are encouraged to take a stroll in high heels from the safety of their homes and neighborhoods. Men’s and women’s t-shirts and masks are available for purchase, and donations are being accepted.
Registration and donations: ywcaelpaso.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.