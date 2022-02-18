Everything was going great for Volbeat for the first two shows on the co-headlining tour it launched with Ghost on Jan. 25. Then drummer Jon Larsen tested positive for COVID-19.
Canceling its Boise, Idaho, show in the wake of the diagnosis, the Danish rock band recruited Jon Dette, the former Anthrax and Slayer drummer, to fill in for Larsen.
“He flew in and only had 24 hours to figure out 17 songs,” singer/guitarist Michael Poulsen said in a phone interview. “I don’t know how he managed to figure that out. He’ll be with us until our drummer tests negative.”
Chances are good Larsen will be cleared before Volbeat, Ghost and Twin Temple perform at the Don Haskins Center at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. But whether it’s Dette or Larsen behind the drum kit, six of the songs they’ll play will come from “Servant of the Mind,” the pandemic album that Volbeat released in early December.
“I wrote it during the lockdown,” Paulson said. “It only took me three months to write it. I was at home and could sit in peace and quiet and not be interrupted by anything. I just had a lot of inspiration.”
Recorded in Denmark during quarantine, when international travel didn’t happen, the tracks for the album were sent to American guitarist Rob Caggiano, who added his solos to the hard-driving, riff-rooted songs that make up most of what “Revolver” calls “the darkest and heaviest Volbeat offering yet.”
The hard-riffing metal songs also take Volbeat back to 2001, when Poulsen formed the band in Copenhagen.
“I remember being a teenager and going out and buying all the metal records,” Poulsen said. “Heavy metal, it’s all about the opening riff. I think that’s always been the signature in metal. In Volbeat music, a song can also start with vocals over open chords, like listening to Bruce Springsteen or something. On this album, there’s no doubt I brought the riffs back.”
One of those hard-grinding riffs kicks off “Shotgun Blues,” Volbeat’s new single that recently hit No 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock and Mediabase Active Rock charts, becoming the group’s 10th chart topper.
