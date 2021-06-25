The pageantry of Viva! El Paso takes center stage at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre starting July 2. Shows run at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays to Aug. 7.
Canceled last year due to the pandemic, Viva! El Paso is an El Paso tradition going into its 43rd year. The production celebrates more than 400 years of local history, with music, dance and dialogue under the night sky.
It features an all-local cast of over 50 actors, singers and dancers, many of whom have been part of the show’s family for years.
The original production was launched by the show’s longtime director and founder Hector Serrano in 1978 and has since been made over several times.
The most recent rendition includes material from El Paso singer and songwriter Jim Ward, bringing the show up to date with a trio of songs for an additional scene called “El Paso: 70s, 80s, 90s and Beyond.” El Paso musician Cody Ritchey and his band are on stage during the Wild West scenes, and local mariachis appear in the scenes spotlighting Mexico.
Tickets are now on sale online at ticketmaster.com or at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre Box Office prior to show time if available.
TICKETS
- Ages 13 & Over: $24 plus applicable fees
- Ages 2-12; military with ID (valid at the Box Office), Seniors 65+ and Groups of 10 or More (per person): $16 plus applicable fees
Seating is reserved.
A special performance in Spanish is set for July 31.
Viva! El Paso is a presentation of El Paso International & Cultural Arts (EPIC Arts), the El Paso Community Foundation, and El Paso Live.
