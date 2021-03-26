VivaEP.MAIN..jpg

Viva! El Paso, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, returns to McKelligon Canyon this summer.

 Photo provided by Viva! El Paso

The pageantry of Viva! El Paso will return to the McKelligon Canyon

Amphitheatre stage this summer. Organizers with the production recently

announced the show will run at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from July 2 –

Aug. 7, with auditions set for April. Ticket information will be announced soon,

according to a press release. Now a presentation of El Paso International &

Cultural Arts, the El Paso Community Foundation and El Paso Live, Viva! El

Paso was created in 1978, undergoing myriad changes to celebrate more than

400 years of local history, with music, dance and dialogue. The production

was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would have

celebrated its 43rd year. Auditions for this year’s show will be from 10

a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at the Hotel Paso Del Norte in Downtown.

Auditions are free. Performers must be 16 or older. Those selected for the

show will be paid a stipend. Actors/singers/dancers

• All who audition will be required to sing, dance, and cold read.

• Actors will cold-read from the script. A short, prepared monologue is encouraged.

• Singers should prepare a song and bring music (sheet music, flash drive, or

cellphone recording are acceptable). Accompaniment

will be provided.

• Dancers should wear comfortable clothing and shoes for movement.

Choreography will be taught at the auditions.

Social distancing will be followed, and masks are required. Those auditioning

will need to bring a photo ID, Social Security card, portrait-style headshot,

and a resume of past performance and/or production work, including school

information and work history.

Information: 915-276-5681.

