If you haven’t been to Franklin Mountains State Park lately, you probably haven’t been inside the park’s new Visitors Center.
On Jan. 1, “The El Paso History Radio Show” presents an encore broadcast with details about the new center and programs that are open to the public, as hosts Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent talk with Park Ranger Lydia Pagel.
Then members of the Frontera Land Alliance discuss their work to preserve Castner Range and other projects.
The only radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
