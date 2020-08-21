It’s the sound of silence that Josh Groban finds hardest to hear during the pandemic.
Quarantine hasn’t stilled his voice or songwriting, but the give-and-get Groban usually enjoys from interacting with his audience is gone. He sings into a machine and hears nothing back.
“When the song is over, to have silence is so weird,” he said. “The back and forth that I love so much, chatting with the audience, going into the crowd — I’ve had to fill in that gap in my head.”
Groban is doing his best to fill the void with a new album due in November and three themed live streaming concerts, starting with a set featuring Broadway tunes in October.
“This has been a time to get creative in ways we never were expecting,” he said. “One of my goals throughout all of this is to really not push away what I’m feeling but take it out from under the rug and use it for inspiration.”
The album will be called “Harmony,” which was half-finished when quarantine started. Though he hasn’t frozen the song list yet, most will be covers of classics that fans have long asked for — like “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” and “She” — with a few originals throw in.
“For me, the songs evoke a feeling of hope, a feeling of togetherness, songs that just make me feel so good to sing,” he said.
The album will form the backbone for the second of Groban’s concerts on Nov. 26. The third will be a Dec. 19 Christmas concert, a first for Groban.
The concerts will piggyback on what he’s learned about performing remotely. Post-virus, Groban eschews doing it pre-taped and has found a perfect space in Los Angeles to broadcast that has tremendous bandwidth. Tickets to individual concerts go on sale Aug. 25 and start at $30.
He promises intimate concerts “as if we were in someone’s living room” with surprises. “We are going to try and one up ourselves every time we do one of these.”
He jokes that he prepares the same as for any other concert and has the same butterflies, even if some of the audience may be folding laundry while watching.
Groban has been nominated for a Grammy, Emmy and Tony. His last album was 2018’s “Bridges,” with original music, and he was on Broadway in 2017 for a run in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.