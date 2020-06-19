Though the doors to the El Paso Museum of History remain closed for a few more weeks, you can see the latest exhibit online.
The virtual exhibit, “Historias: Stories of El Paso,” is a collection of photographs and stories submitted by borderland residents.
Here are some excerpts from a few of the submitted photographs taken from the online exhibit:
Untitled
Courtesy of Maynard Haddad
“My Dad came from Syria. He was probably 14 years old. He was an orphan. He had two younger brothers. He had an uncle in El Paso. So he got a boat from Syria to Veracruz, Mexico, and a train to Mexico City and to Juárez. …
He was a peddler – sold door to door in Juárez and when he got his passport came here (to El Paso). He and my uncle opened a furniture store. They were partners for 25 years. So then my brother and I didn’t want to be in the furniture business so he sold to my uncle and then we opened the car wash in 1958.”
Kress Crossing
Courtesy of RPN
“I was born in Cd. Juarez in December 1953. I was the 7th child out of 12 kids. ... My father was a bakery owner and my mother a housewife. My father would bring all the U.S. coins from the bakery sales to my mother. I remember rolling pennies, dimes, nickels and quarters into rolls. My mother would go shopping in El Paso with $4 or $5 in coins. …
We would go to the Kress building where my mother would look for items on her list. She would let me stay at the tables with piles of clothes for kids. I loved looking through all the clothes until I would find a pair of shorts or a dress. My mother never said no to my requests. When there was money left over, she would treat us for ice cream at the Kress Ice Cream Parlor.”
The Paper Boy
Courtesy of Daniel Norman
“As a youngster about 10 years old, I was asked to help my brothers deliver the paper to the neighbors who subscribed to the El Paso Times and the El Paso Herald-Post. In the winter I remember the quiet calmness of being the first to venture out into the snow to make our deliveries.
After completing our route we had to hurry home to get ready to go to school. In the afternoons we delivered the Post in all the same neighborhoods. A few years later, we picked up a route that included the downtown area. I delivered to the managers of Kress, Woolworth, and many small businesses including jewelers and clothing stores. ... I would sell the ‘extras’ in the plaza. I often competed with the other boys selling El Fronterizo as we shouted out the name of the newspaper we were selling.”
Queens in Quarantine
Another upcoming virtual event by the history museum is Queens in Quarantine, a roundtable on the history and culture of drag performance in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month in June.
The event will feature three local popular drag queens – Lavender Thug, Akasha BC and Barbie.
Pride Month’s observance marks the month of the Stonewall Riots of 1969, when New York City police raided Stonewall Inn gay bar, leading to violent clashes and protests against
police harassment and intimidat
ion of the gay community.
The history museum, along with the El Paso Museum of Art, will open to the public with limited hours starting July 2.
