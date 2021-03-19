He was assassinated almost 100 years ago. But the impact of his life continues to reverberate across Mexico and the Southwest.
He is Pancho Villa, the leader of the Mexican Revolution, and in 2023, a series of events set to start in Mexico City and end in El Paso will commemorate his life and death.
On the March 27 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, the special guest is Cindy Medina, the U.S. representative for the Villa Foundation.
She will review his controversial history, and discuss the Villa Stash House in El Paso. We’ll also meet one of Villa’s great grandsons.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
For more information, visit EPHistory.com
