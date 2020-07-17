On the field, it was El Paso Locomotive FC hosting Rio Grande Valley FC.
But the match at Southwest University Park July 11 had one thing missing: Fans.
Instead, 9,500 empty seats were a stark reminder that the borderland – our nation, the world – is still in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It felt surreal from the moment you arrived,” said El Paso Inc. staff photographer Jorge Salgado, who documented the game and its environment through his camera lens.
“During games, photographing fans celebrating or yelling is second nature in that environment.”
The Locomotive won 1-0.
“Following games, Locomotive players engage with fans, especially after a win,” Salgado said. “That night, the game just ended.”
