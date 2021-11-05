As we pay tribute to all the men and women who have proudly served our country, El Paso Inc. asked a handful of veterans about their service and what Veterans Day means to them.
You can see photo submissions of area military heros on page 14B and online at elpasoinc.com/militarysalute.
DENNIS ANDERSON
Age: 47
Rank/Service: Senior Airmen / Air Force
Why I joined: Love of country combined with the fact there was no way in heck 18-year-old me was going to college.
Where I served: Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota; Vandenburg AFB, California; Edwards AFB, California; Kunsan Air Base, Korea; and Incirlik AB, Turkey.
What Veterans Day means to me: Veterans Day reminds me of sacrifice, commitment, honor, freedom and love of country.
ERICA NOGLE
Age: 44
Rank/Service: Chief Petty Officer / Navy
Why I joined: I joined in 2002. This was a post 9/11 environment, still highly energized by patriotism. I joined because I felt a calling, specifically to the Navy. No other branch of service piqued my interest the way the Navy did. Ironically, post 9/11 we often worked for the Army while in theater.
Where I served: Yokosuka, Japan; Al Asad, Iraq; Bahrain; Kuwait; Dubai; Fujairah.
What Veterans Day means to me: Veterans Day, much like 9/11, is an emotionally infused heart wrenching remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The reminder of those who stood the watch, committed, confronted evil and lost their lives in the process. Veterans Day represents keeping those sacrifices alive so that no one is forgotten.
GEORGE WARE
Age: 61
Rank/Service: Sergeant / Army
Why I joined: I grew up in Washington, D.C., near Arlington National Cemetery. My dad and a lot of my family served in the military. My father thought it was a great way to improve myself. I must admit that I was going nowhere fast at the time, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made.
Where I served: Two tours in the Gulf Coast War; Fort Hood, Germany and Fort Bliss.
What Veterans Day means to me: I’m one of those guys who always feel uncomfortable when people thank me for my service. It’s the people paying the taxes who made it possible for me to serve. I almost feel like thanking them. Veterans Day is a time when civilians thank the military, but they paid for my training and education. I don’t know what I would have done without the military. I’ve been all over the world and I currently work at White Sands Missile Range on the Patriot Missile system.
RENE FLORES
Age: 61
Rank/Service: Corporal / Marines Corps
Why I joined: I was bullied as a kid, and I finally decided that enough was enough. I wanted to earn some respect. Also, when the Marine Corps recruiters came to my high school, I have to admit, I loved the uniforms.
Where I served: Camp Pendleton, California; Okinawa, Japan.
What Veterans Day means to me: It’s a reminder of how happy I was to serve my country and depend on my fellow Marines. To appreciate all veterans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
RON SIGNORE
Age: 72
Rank/Service: Command Master Chief / Navy
Why I joined: I joined the Navy during the height of the Vietnam War for two reasons: One, to continue the tradition of my Grandfather, my Dad and my Uncle Dan, who served honorably in both world wars. The other reason was to give back to this country for all that I had and the freedom that was given to me through the blood and sacrifices of those who served before me.
Where I served: The two highlights of my 30-year career were White House staff duty as the senior presidential communicator and with Gen. Colin Powell while he was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The other was my final four years of active duty as command master chief in Pensacola at the Naval Security Group Activity. I served mostly in the Western Pacific operations area on ships and shore stations in Japan, Guam and the Philippines.
What Veterans Day means to me: Veterans Day is a day that every American should remember and thank every man and woman who served this country in uniform and all those who died doing it to give us our freedoms. My favorite quote from President John F. Kennedy is, “Any man asked in this century what he did to make his life worthwhile, I can respond with a good deal of pride and satisfaction: I served in the United States Navy.”
STEVE GELLER
Age: 73
Rank/Service: 3rd Class Cook / Navy
Why I joined: I felt that it was the right thing to do at the time during the Vietnam War and the Gulf crisis.
Where I served: Mediterranean Sea on an ammunition ship.
What Veterans Day means to me: Veterans Day is a very important day and a reminder of everyone who has served this country.
