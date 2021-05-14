New UTEP head men’s basketball coach Joe Golding received some good news when Tydus Verhoeven announced that he’s returning to the Miners next season.
The 6-foot-9 forward had entered his name into the transfer portal that allows athletes to make known their desire to consider other programs.
“You mind if I stick around, El Paso? @UTEPMBB, let’s get to work,” Verhoeven posted on Twitter on May 10.
Verhoeven will play next season as a senior and could come back for the 2022-23 season if he uses his COVID-19 exemption.
That means five Miners who played big minutes for Rodney Terry last season are staying at UTEP: Verhoeven, guards Souley Boum, Jamal Bieniemy, Keonte Kennedy and Christian Agnew. Guards Emmanuel White and Cam Clardy are also staying, along with forwards Gilles Dekoninck and Ze’Rik Onyema. Bonke Maring, a 6-foot-10 junior forward from Blinn College, also committed to UTEP last month. The Miners have their backcourt nucleus intact, and Verhoeven will solidify their frontcourt. Onyema has incredible athleticism and can develop under Golding. Maring averaged 12 points and over 8 rebounds per game at Blinn College.
It will be interesting to see if UTEP adds one more big man or roll with Verhoeven, Onyema and Maring.
One player who hasn’t decided where he will play next season is Bryson Williams. The 6-foot-8 forward has heard from Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, USC, Arizona State, Washington, Washington State,
Texas A&M, Arkansas and Vanderbilt – all high-major schools. Mid-major schools who have spoken to him include San Diego State, DePaul and Tulane. That’s 14 schools – plus UTEP.
UTEP is the only school that can offer him the opportunity to work out with the team, and he has practiced with them and Golding the past few weeks.
The longer Williams remains undecided about where to play, the better the chances Golding can keep him in a Miners uniform.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
