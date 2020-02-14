El Paso’s Valerie Ponzio – famous for the four-chair turn on “The Voice” – has released the long-awaited video for her new song, “Órale” – an emphatic Spanish slang affirmation.
Ponzio has been making waves in Nashville and Texas country and Latin music ever since her appearance on “The Voice” singing competition, where she joined country singer Blake Shelton’s team after all four judges unanimously voted her on the show.
“Órale” was first released in July 2019, with the video set to be released in August, according to a release. However, the events of Aug. 3, 2019, when a gunman targeted Mexican-Americans and Mexicans at the Cielo Vista Walmart, killing 22 people and injuring 24 more, caused Ponzio to put the video on hold.
Ponzio herself was stricken with grief over the tragedy. “#elpasostrong My heart is breaking,” Ponzio posted on her Facebook page on Aug. 5.
With El Paso, and Ponzio, beginning to heal, she said she felt now was the time to release the video for “Órale.”
“The city has been healing and has come together in grace, strength and solidarity,” she said.
The video was shot in various recognizable spots in and around El Paso, and features folklorico dancers, Downtown murals, the desert, mountains and farmland – a celebration of everything that makes the borderland and its binational culture great.
You can watch the video on YouTube at youtube.com/user/valponzio or facebook.com/valerieponzio.