Two of the biggest stories of the 2019 fall sports season have been the stellar play of the UTEP volleyball and soccer teams.
Both clubs have new head coaches and are off to hot starts.
Volleyball a quiet giant
Ben Wallis took over the volleyball program last December after spending the previous six seasons at New Mexico State. While working as an assistant coach and later associate head coach to Mike Jordan, Wallis was part of three WAC Tournament championship teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter hired him away from the Aggies, where he was long considered Jordan’s successor as head coach.
Since taking the job, Wallis has adjusted his roster by adding four veteran players and two local products.
The early results have been extremely positive. The Miners are 7-6 in non-conference play, including wins over Louisiana, Montana and Houston.
More impressive is that the team has played all but two of their matches on the road. To put their start into perspective, the Miners have a winning record in non-conference play for the first time since 2011.
Freshman Irbe Lazda is among the conference leaders in hitting percentage and service aces. Two weeks ago, she was named C-USA Freshman of the Week – the first time in program history a UTEP freshman had been awarded that honor.
“She is a joy to coach, a quiet giant and she’s only going to get better,” Wallis said.
The Miners begin conference action in Houston and San Antonio before returning home to battle UTSA on Oct. 6.
Soccer out to prove strength
Around the same time that Wallis arrived at UTEP, Kathryn Balogun was named the third soccer head coach in program history.
She had spent the previous five seasons at Texas Southern and her clubs had performed well in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Balogun’s Miners are off to a flying start and they have won six of their first 10 matches, including a 3-1 victory Sept. 22 at University Field against the FIU Panthers to begin C-USA play.
The Miners are led by seniors Lauren Crenshaw and Danielle Carreon. The two have combined for seven goals and 16 points in 10 matches. Sophomore Jojo Ngongo and freshman Tessa Carlin have also contributed with eight assists between the two forwards. Freshman goalkeeper Emily Parrot has been stellar in net for UTEP, and has started in nine out of ten matches with three shutouts.
Prior to the start of the season, the Miners were picked to finish 13th out of 14 teams in C-USA. It is clear that prognosticators missed on UTEP and the club is out to prove everyone wrong.
The Miners are on the road for the next three matches with all winnable games against Marshall, UAB and Middle Tennessee. They come home on Thursday, Oct. 10 against Western Kentucky.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.