It is said the show must go on, and the 2020 Annual UTEP Student Art Juried Exhibition is no exception.
The competition’s award ceremony was held online after COVID-19 shut down the university’s Stanlee and Rubin Center for the Visual Arts.
The winners in eight categories, as well as Best Life Drawing or Life Painting and overall Best in Show, were announced online on May 28.
Among the winners was Alfredo Ortega Marquez, who took home the Arlene Smith McKinnon Endowment Purchase Award for Overall Best of Show for “A Wall Full of Devils,” an ink and watercolor piece.
Miguel Aguilar won the Sarah and Tom Lea Purchase Award for Best Life Drawing or Life Painting for his graphite on tarpaulin piece, “XXII & XXIII.”
Both will receive a $1,000 award; while category winners win $200.
Overall, 91 undergraduate students submitted 356 entries in the categories such as print, drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics, graphic design, jewelry and photography.
What made this show unique was that many of the students finished their art pieces away from UTEP in makeshift art studios in and around their homes and with whatever materials they could scrounge up, Rubin Center officials said in a news release.
You can see all the winners online at utep.edu/rubin, facebook.com/rubincenter or @rubincenter on Instagram.
