Are you ready for some Miner football?
While the fall season is months away, the University of Texas at El Paso is readying to start its spring football practices.
With that in mind, the university will host a virtual Spring Football Kickoff Show for fans to get a glimpse of the 2021 Miners.
The show is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, and will be available for all Miner fans to tune in via Facebook Live and on the UTEP Athletics web page.
Fans can submit questions throughout the event.
The “Voice of the Miners” Jon Teicher will host the virtual event, with special guest head coach Dana Dimel recapping Signing Day and giving a preview of what the Miners will look like this fall, officials said in a news release.
Interviews with UTEP’s new offensive and defensive coordinators, Dave Warner and Bradley Dale Peveto, as well as with some student-athletes, will also be featured.
UTEP will kick off spring football practice on Monday, March 1 at Glory Field with a game slated for 7 p.m. Friday, April 9 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.
