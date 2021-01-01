UTEP’s Studio Theatre has been renamed the June Sadowski Kruszweski Studio Theatre in honor of the wife of a longtime UTEP professor.
Z.Anthony “Tony” Kruszewski, professor emeritus of political science, recently made a donation to the Department of Theatre and Dance in honor of his late wife, a teacher and actress who worked in the Polish Repertory Theater (Nasza Reduta) in Chicago.
Kruszewski, who has received various awards and recognitions as a scholar and international activist, shared a passion for theater and dance with his wife.
Kruszewski first established the June Sadowski Kruszewski Theatre Arts Excellence Endowment in his wife’s name in 2009 in honor of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.
He later established the June M. Kruszewski Memorial Endowed Scholarship in July 2015, shortly after his wife’s death.
The gift is the latest in a long list of endowments that the couple created to support student success UTEP, most of which are named in honor of family from the couple’s home country of Poland, according to a university press release.
