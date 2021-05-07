I'm so glad that things are going well for the University of Texas at El Paso. It's beginning to get back on track after the coronavirus attack.
I’ve covered UTEP sports since I was a rookie sports writer at the El Paso Herald-Post and I’ve continued covering the Miners to this day.
I’ve covered football, basketball, track and field, all other sports – and even baseball when Andy Cohen volunteered to coach the team.
So, yes, I have a special part of my heart for the Miners – and it’s been a heck of a lot of fun covering them.
THIS FROM JEFF DARBY, head of the sports information department at UTEP:
“Joe Golding, who led Abilene Christian to the NCAA Tournament in two of the past three seasons and an upset win over third-seeded Texas in this year’s March Madness, was appointed the 20th head coach in UTEP men’s basketball history on (April 13).
“I’m honored and humbled to be the next head coach at UTEP,” Golding said.
“Growing up in Midland and West Texas, I know all about the storied history and tradition of the Miner program – the 1966 national championship, the NCAA Tournament appearances, the conference titles and all the tremendous head coaches who have come through the Sun City, including the legendary Don Haskins. I look forward to putting the Miner program back on top in Conference USA.”
The women’s basketball team is also on solid ground. They’ll open the season on Nov. 28, a Saturday, at 1 p.m. versus Incarnate Word.
AS FOR FOOTBALL, it has announced its schedule for 2021: The first game will be Aug. 28 against New Mexico State at Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Then comes:
• Sept. 4 vs Behune-Cookman
• Sept. 11 TBA at Boise
State, Idaho
• Sept. 25 vs New Mexico
• Oct. 2 vs Old Dominion
• Oct. 9 at Southern Miss at
Harrisburg, Mississippi
• Oct. 16 vs Louisiana Tech
• Oct. 30 vs Florida Atlantic at Boca Raton, Florida
• Nov. vs UTSA
• Nov. 13 at North Texas in Denton, Texas
• Nov. 20 vs Rice
• Nov. 27 at UAB at Birmingham, Alabama
SOME OF SPRING sports are doing well, too.
UTEP track and field garnered 10 first place finishes at the Don Kirby Tailwind Open on April 22 at Albuquerque.
The tennis team has some outstanding players, despite falling to undefeated (10-0) in the opening round of the 2021 Conference Championships in Denton, Texas.
The women’s softball team has been solidified by players. The rifle team has come up with some sharpshooters. And so it goes ...
___
Veteran sports journalist, historian and author Ray Sanchez welcomes suggestions for his column. His column periodically runs in El Paso Inc.’s B-Section. Contact him at (915) 584-0626, by email at rayf358@yahoo.com or online at raysanchezbooks.com.
