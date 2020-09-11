Students in UTEP’s theater and dance programs will hold virtual performances throughout the fall 2020 semester.
The shows are open to the public via the internet or radio.
“ReUnión rEvolución,” comprising four original plays, are broadcast at 11:30 a.m. every Saturday in September on KTEP-FM (88.5) as part of the station’s “State of the Arts” show.
Hosted by Marina Monsisvais, the show will include the play as well as an interview with the playwright. Each production has a distinct theme: ghosts, religious satire, folk tale and a monologue told in two voices.
Among the season’s other highlights will be a digital presentation of “Into the Beautiful North” on Oct. 2. The play is an adaptation of the 2009 book by Luis Alberto Urrea, who will talk about the book virtually on Oct. 25, and participate in a question-and-answer session as part of the production.
The department also will present an untraditional production of “A Christmas Carol.”
Faculty members are rewriting “A Christmas Carol: En La Frontera,” which the university has produced since 2018, into a radio play that will be produced and broadcast in partnership with KTEP.
The UTEP Dinner Theatre will open its 2020-21 season with “Broadway in Concert – Streaming Live,” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 over the group’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.
The rest of the season – pandemic permitting – will consist of “Titanic The Musical,” Jan. 29-Feb. 14; “The Wedding Singer,” April 23-May 9; and “Head Over Heels,” July 9-25.
Information: utep.edu/liberalarts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.