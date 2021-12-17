After being shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 2021 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational is back, featuring two familiar faces and two newcomers.
The tournament will get underway on Tuesday, Dec. 21 when the Bradley Braves take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats in the first semifinal at 5 p.m.
The next game will start at about 7 p.m., when the North Carolina Central Eagles meet the host UTEP Miners in the second semifinal.
On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the two opening-day losers will meet in the consolation game at 5 p.m., with the day-one winners meeting in the championship game at approximately 7 p.m.
“We take great pride in bringing a competitive field to the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational,” said tournament director Barry Kobren. “This year is no exception with teams that will all be competing for an NCAA tournament bid next March. If past success is any indication, we will have a battle to see who wins the championship trophy.”
This is the third time Sam Houston State has participated in the Sun Bowl classic (2010 & 2015), while Bradley and NC Central are making their first appearance in the tourney. The host UTEP Miners have won 32 of the 58 tournaments.
Under first-year coach Joe Golding, UTEP started the season 4-4, including losses to NCAA Tournament regulars New Mexico State (twice) and Kansas.
The Miners are led by guard Souley Boum, who is averaging nearly 20 points per game and is hitting 86% from the free throw line. Point guard Jamal Bieniemy is averaging 16 points and is dishing out three assists per game.
Forward Keonte Kennedy is chipping in nine points and leads the teams with nearly seven rebounds a game.
North Carolina Central (3-7) is making its first appearance in the Sun Bowl Invitational and is led by Coach Levelle Moton, who is in his 12th season at the helm.
In 2019, the Eagles made their third-consecutive NCAA Tournament after winning the MEAC Tournament for a third-straight year.
The Eagles are led in scoring by guard Randy Miller, who is averaging nearly 13 points. Guard Eric Boone is next at 10 points per game and a team-leading three assists per outing. The 6-foot-8 forward Kris Monroe leads the team at over five rebounds per game.
Bradley, which started the year 4-6, is led by coach Brian Wardle, who has built the Braves into a perennial Missouri Valley Conference contender, capped by winning back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2020.
The Braves are led by guard Terry Roberts, who is averaging 15 points and four assists per game. The 6-foot-6 forward Ja’Shon Henry is averaging 10 points and five rebounds per contest, while 6-9 forward Rienk Mast, from the Netherlands, leads the team in rounding at nine per contest.
Under the tutelage of coach Jason Hooten, Sam Houston State, which started the season 3-5, has averaged 20 wins a season and made it to the postseason five times over a six-year period.
The Bearkats won the Southland Conference in 2019. Sam Houston State is in its first season as a member of the Western Athletic Conference.
The Bearkats are led in scoring by forward Savion Flagg, who is averaging 19 points and seven rebounds a game.
Demarkus Lampley is next at just over 12 points, and 5-foot-10 point guard Jaden Ray is chipping in seven points and a team-high four assists per game.
