The second annual Golden Pick Awards were bestowed virtually through UTEP Athletics’ social media platforms April 20-May 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic prohibiting public gatherings.
The awards are presented by the Robbins family and GECU. UTEP head coaches selected MVPs for their respective sports and submitted nominees for the specialty awards, with UTEP student-athletes voting on the winners.
Here are the winners:
• UTEP Male Athlete of the Year: Bryson Williams, basketball
• UTEP Female Athlete of the Year: Chantoba Bright, indoor track and field
• Team of the Year: Women’s basketball
• Female Newcomer of the Year: Katia Gallegos, women’s basketball
• Best Comeback: Karol Koncos, men’s indoor track and field
• Unsung Hero: Ariona Gill, women’s basketball
• Thomas Howard Walk-On Award: Reynaldo Flores, football
• Moment of the Year: Men’s basketball comeback win over UTSA
• Community Service Award: Softball
• Dr. Louis Robbins Award for Academic Excellence: Ountae Campbell, men’s basketball
• Team GPA Award: Women’s golf
• MVP Award: Bryson Williams, men’s basketball; Katarina Zec, women’s basketball; Steffen Gregory, men’s cheerleading; Karly Sanchez, women’s cheerleading; Titus Cheruiyot, men’s cross country; Linda Cheruiyot, women’s cross country; Gabrielle Contreras, dance; Treyvon Hughes, football; Oskar Ambrosius, men’s golf; Valeria Mendizabal, women’s golf;
• MVP Award, continued: Jonna Warnken, rifle; Lauren Crenshaw, soccer; Ilena Santos, softball; Chris Torres, sports medicine; McKel Broussard, men’s strength and conditioning; Pamala Baber, women’s strength and conditioning; Lina Sachica, tennis; Sean Bailey, men’s indoor track and field; Chantoba Bright, women’s indoor track and field; Sean Bailey, men’s outdoor track and field; Winny Koech, women’s outdoor track and field; and Cheyenne Jones, volleyball.
For more information on honored players and teams, visit the UTEP Athletics webpage at utepminers.com.
