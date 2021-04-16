Looking for shrubs, trees and flowering plants that grow well in the desert and are hard to find at local nurseries or retailers?
The FloraFest 2021 Annual Plant Sale put on by UTEP’s Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens returns this weekend for its 27th year.
The region’s biggest event to buy native and drought-resistant plants, FloraFest will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18 at Leech Grove on campus.
Sunday’s event may close early if all plants sell out, so get there early, organizers said.
Most plants will be priced from $8 to $40, but some could be more expensive. Organizers will accept only credit/debit cards for payment this year, and COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken.
Wagons and volunteers will be available to help shoppers to load their vehicles.
Daniel Carey-Whalen, director of the Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens, said that the sales staff will include many volunteer master gardeners, horticulturists and other local plant experts who will be available to answer questions about plant care.
Proceeds will go toward the maintenance and operation of the Chihuahuan Desert Gardens.
Information: florafest.org
