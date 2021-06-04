The University of Texas at El Paso is hosting an open house celebrating the arts, natural history and culture on campus through its Arts Alive program.
The public can visit the Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens, Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts and the Lhakhang on Saturday, June 5. The free family-friendly event will include music and complimentary refreshments.
Here’s a breakdown of what you can see and enjoy during the open house:
Centennial Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Three exhibits explore the nature and culture of the Chihuahuan Desert: “Beyond the Borderland: A Look at Chinese and Japanese Objects in El Paso,” “Into the Great White Sands,” and “Tiny Tunnels, Big Connections: Ant Relationships Shape the World.”
UTEP alumna and musician Nancy L. Green will perform traditional flute music from the East.
Rubin Center: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 2021 Annual Juried UTEP Student Art Exhibition consists of 131 pieces representing all media created by 71 undergraduates.
Families also may want to participate in the “Head in the Clouds” self-guided tour of Donald Lipinski’s “Cloud” sculpture in the Schuster roundabout on the south end of campus.
Lhakhang: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A cultural exhibit gifted to the people of the United States by the Kingdom of Bhutan offers a new interactive interpretive guide. Augment El Paso recently enhanced two murals inside the Lhakhang that feature the birth of Buddha and the Land of the Thunder Dragon.
Organizers encourage the use of masks and social distancing for the safety and comfort of all guests.
