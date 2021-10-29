After going just 63-85 over the last five seasons, UTEP men’s basketball fans are hoping new coach Joe Golding’s enthusiasm and optimism can return the program to its former glory.
Fans will get their first glimpse of the new-look Miners when they host Western New Mexico at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Don Haskins Center.
Golding, who spent the last 10 years as the head coach at Abilene Christian, will take over a UTEP squad that has recorded a losing season in four of its last five years.
And though most attempts at turning a program around takes time, Golding has different ideas.
“Everybody says you never win in year one, but that’s not fair to our returning players. We’re going to give it everything we’ve got and see how it plays out,” Golding said. “There’s no doubt, it’s a work in progress. There’s been good practice days and bad ones, but the effort has never been a problem. This team is coachable. They’re trying to learn and as long as we keep doing that and trust the process, we’ll continue to get better each day.”
The Miners return five players who saw plenty of action a year ago, including leading scorer Souley Boum (18.8), forward Tydus Verhoeven, guard Christian Agnew, guard Keonte Kennedy and point guard Jamal Bieniemy.
Three other players, Gilles Dekoninck, Ze’rik Onyema and Cam Clardy saw limited playing time.
Along with a new coach, there are plenty of new players, including Kezza Giffa, Emmanuel White, Bonke Maring, Jamari Sibley, Alfred Hollins, Kevin Kalu, and Jorell Saterfield.
Bieniemy, who led the team with 4.0 assists per game last season, said things are changing for the better.
“Our practices are really intense, and I think that’s going to pay off once the season starts,” he said. “It’s a new scheme, a new offense and new style of defense, it’s going to take some time to get used to, but I think we’ll be ready when we hit the court.”
Hollins, an Oregon State transfer, has already bought-in to his new coach’s philosophy about hard work and trust.
“So far it’s been a great transition to UTEP, great teammates, great coaching staff, great atmosphere,” Hollins said. “The veterans have done a great job of being patient and getting me acclimated to the program. Coach Golding is a great guy who never slows down, so every day we have to come out and compete hard. He expects that from us and I like a coach like that.”
Hollins only has one year of eligibility with the Miners, but he sees no reason why it can’t be a special one.
“We have all the right pieces, and if we just keeping coming together as a team, I think we can have a great season.”
Golding is more cautiously optimistic.
“We’re trying to mesh a team together,” he said. “Everything is brand new for them, it’s brand new for me. We’re going through a lot of changes. Sometimes change is uncomfortable and change is hard, but we’re trying to build relationships with these guys and if we continue to do that, these changes will work in our favor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.