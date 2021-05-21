The Sun Bowl Stadium lit up with smiles – and fireworks – as more than 7,800 Miners celebrated their graduation from UTEP during commencement ceremonies May 14-15.
The University of Texas at El Paso hosted graduates from the Class of 2020, and spring and summer candidates from the Class of 2021 at the stadium, marking the first in-person commencement festivities since December 2019. The ceremonies also marked the first time that graduates received their diplomas at the stadium since the university’s Centennial Commencement in 2014.
UTEP’s School of Pharmacy, which first welcomed students in fall 2017, celebrated its first class of graduates with 40 students who completed their doctor of pharmacy degrees.
Watch moments from the 2021 Spring Commencement ceremonies honoring the classes of 2020 and 2021. #PicksUp #UTEPGrad pic.twitter.com/ZZhj0uMPZu— UTEP (@UTEP) May 18, 2021
