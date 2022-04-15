UTEP Dinner Theatre's 'Into the Woods' honors Stephen Sondheim

“Into the woods, it’s time, and so I must begin my journey…”
So begins “Into the Woods,” the fairytale musical by Stephen Sondheim, April 22 to May 8 at the UTEP Dinner Theatre.
Director Greg Taylor chose the musical to replace the previously scheduled “Something Rotten” to honor the iconic lyricist and composer.
Sondheim died Nov. 26, 2021, at the age of 91, after a legendary career that included 20 major Broadway productions and songs such as “Something’s Coming” from “West Side Story,” “What More Do I Need?” from “Saturday Night,” “Rose’s Turn” from “Gypsy” – and “On the Steps of the Palace,” “Agony” and “Last Midnight” from “Into the Woods.”
“We had done ‘Into the Woods’ 31 years ago at the theater in 1991 (directed by Kerri Harrison) and our audience enjoyed it,” Taylor said. “It has a lot of good roles for young actors, so it fits in with our university students. It is also the most popular and successful of his musicals where he wrote both words and music.”
Most people might recognize some of the characters and the tale.
“A red cape, a strand of golden hair, a golden shoe, and a white cow. It’s these four items that send a baker and his barren wife through the woods on a magical journey to reverse an evil spell,” Taylor said.
“They wish for a child and are sent by an evil witch on the scavenger hunt. Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the bean stalk, Rapunzel and Cinderella soon join the mix, on this magical tale of love and adventure.”
Act II of the adventure takes these stories to a darker place: What can happen after happily ever after. That’s why Taylor recommends that only those ages 12 and up come to the show.
Cast & roles
The cast of 16 features veterans and current students.
“One actor (Jenna Ivey) makes her debut as Little Red Riding Hood,” Taylor said. “Veteran Selena Stair plays Jack’s mother. She was in our very first Dinner Theatre show back in 1983. Audience favorite (and choreographer) Josey Pickett is the witch. Musical theater majors Chloe Curtis is Cinderella and Bryant Webb is the Baker. Mindy Escobar-Leanse returns to the stage after a 20-year absence to play the Baker’s wife.”
Escobar-Leanse returned to El Paso in 2020 with her wife, playwright, director and actor Georgina Escobar, after working as a puppeteer around the world.
“I left El Paso to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. I trained there for two years and then began working the actor grind (of auditioning),” said Escobar-Leanse, who was later given a puppet and started teaching herself to puppeteer. “Georgina saw that I had a talent for puppetry and encouraged me to train at the Eugene O’Neill theater center.”
After that, she was in Puppet Shakespeare for seven years, then Puppet Kitchen, which landed her a job in “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” in 2015. A four-month contract ended up being five years, including two off-Broadway runs, a United Kingdom West End performance and tour, and a tour in Japan.
She said she’s happy to be back in her hometown.
“I started doing voiceover in 2019, and it’s a true passion of mine. I’m able to work all over the country and the world from my Harry Potter closet.”
Puppets to musicals
Even though she hadn’t done a musical for years, her wife encouraged her and helped her prepare for her audition.
“We were playing around one Saturday, singing the songs and she said, ‘You can sing this. You need to audition.’ It has always been her loving push that has allowed me to be in the best rooms, work with the most amazing people and be the best version of myself.”
Escobar-Leanse said the Baker’s wife is her dream role.
“Most of the characters in the play are recognizable from their various fairy tales but Sondheim created the Baker and Baker’s wife to be the driving force of the show. They wish for a child and that’s their mission – to lift the spell to be able to have a child.”
“I see her wants so clearly,” Escobar-Leanse continued. “It’s so much fun to play. I can’t wait to live her journey night after night.”
