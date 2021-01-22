As its stage remains closed during the ongoing pandemic, the UTEP Dinner Theatre will live stream “Broadway In Concert” on Feb. 6.
The show, live from the Dinner Theatre stage, will feature songs from Broadway hits such as “Chicago,” “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” “Tatanic,” “Wicked,” and more.
The free concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed at crowdcast.io.
You can pre-register for the event at crowdcast.io/e/broadwayinconcert.
Founded in 1983, the UTEP Dinner Theatre is the only year-round, full-time dinner theatre on a college campus in the nation and typically presents four fully staged musicals each season, as well as a student-produced musical under the Side Dish Student Productions banner.
The theatre’s 2020-21 season, which was to include musicals such as “Titanic,” “The Wedding Singer” and “Head Over Heels,” remains in flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information: 915-747-6060; utep.edu/udt.
