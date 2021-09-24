The UTEP cheer and dance teams have been invited to perform at the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 25.
The Miners will become the first collegiate cheer and dance teams to showcase their talents at the iconic event, university officials said.
The university cheer and dance teams will perform for high school cheer and dance participants, parents and others in Miner uniforms during rehearsal days. On parade day, the teams will don Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade apparel.
UTEP head coach and director of spirit operations, Bianca Marquez, said the teams are proud to participate an represent the community on the national stage.
“Our cheer and dance teams are ambassadors of the spirit that is constantly portrayed at UTEP and throughout the city of El Paso. With your support this one-time unforgettable opportunity will come to fruition for our hardworking cheer and dance teams,” she said.
To help get the 64 students to New York City, the teams are asking the public for donations. Contributions may be made at UTEP’s Pick A Project website at pickaproject.utep.edu/project/27197. Businesses can also donate through https://bit.ly/UTEPsponsor.
