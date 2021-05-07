UTEP athletes, teams awarded Golden Picks were recognized at the 2021 Golden Picks Awards. The "Academy Awards" style show was held at the Don Haskins Center on Monday May 3.
“Our student-athletes make us proud, and we hope that they are proud of each other,” UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter said in a news release. “We’ve had a lot of adversity and a lot of challenges, but we’re better because of it. Congratulations to all of our award winners.”
This year’s awardees are:
Female Athlete of the Year: Katia Gallegos, women’s basketball
Male Athlete of the Year: Sean Bailey, track & field
Team of the Year: Volleyball
Moment of the Year: Volleyball advancing to the semifinals of the C-USA Championships
Best Comeback: Karol Koncos, men’s track & field
Unsung Hero: Tydus Verhoeven
Female Newcomer of the Year: Cayman Tamez, soccer football
• Thomas Howard Academic & Athletics Achievement Awards: Jessica Landeros, volleyball: Jessica Landeros, volleyball; Angelo Tejada, football
Team GPA: Tennis
Team MVPs: Titus Cheruiyot, Carolyne Chepkosgei, Souley Boum, Bryson Williams, Katia Gallegos
Cheer: “Paydirt Pete” Emmanuel Bernal
Dance: Alexa Solis
Football: Jacob Cowing
Men’s Golf: Cole Donielson
Women’s Golf: Sophie Delfosse
Rifle: Isabel Brooks
Soccer: Emily Parrott
Softball: Idalis Mendez
• Men’s Strength and Conditioning: Ian James, football
• Women’s Strength and Conditioning: Serena Patterson, volleyball
• Tennis: Erandi Martinez
• Men’s Track & Field: Sean Bailey
• Women’s Track & Field: Maribel Caicedo
• Volleyball: Kristen Fritsche
For more information on honored players and teams, visit the UTEP Athletics webpage at utepminers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.