Katia Gallegos is the Female Athlete of the Year. She was a first team All-Conference USA selection after leading the Miners into the semifinals of the C-USA tournament for the first time in five years. 

 Photo: Ruben R Ramirez/UTEP Athletics

UTEP athletes, teams awarded Golden Picks were recognized at the 2021 Golden Picks Awards. The "Academy Awards" style show was held at the Don Haskins Center on Monday May 3. 

“Our student-athletes make us proud, and we hope that they are proud of each other,” UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter said in a news release. “We’ve had a lot of adversity and a lot of challenges, but we’re better because of it. Congratulations to all of our award winners.”

This year’s awardees are:

  • Female Athlete of the Year: Katia Gallegos, women’s basketball

  • Male Athlete of the Year: Sean Bailey, track & field

  • Team of the Year: Volleyball

  • Moment of the Year: Volleyball advancing to the semifinals of the C-USA Championships

  • Best Comeback: Karol Koncos, men’s track & field

  • Unsung Hero: Tydus Verhoeven 

  • Female Newcomer of the Year: Cayman Tamez, soccer football 

    Thomas Howard Academic & Athletics Achievement Awards: Jessica Landeros, volleyball: Jessica Landeros, volleyball; Angelo Tejada, football

    • Team GPA: Tennis

    • Team MVPs: Titus Cheruiyot, Carolyne Chepkosgei, Souley Boum, Bryson Williams, Katia Gallegos

    • Cheer: “Paydirt Pete” Emmanuel Bernal

    • Dance: Alexa Solis

    • Football: Jacob Cowing

    • Men’s Golf: Cole Donielson

    • Women’s Golf: Sophie Delfosse

    • Rifle: Isabel Brooks

    • Soccer: Emily Parrott

    • Softball: Idalis Mendez

    Men’s Strength and Conditioning: Ian James, football

    Women’s Strength and Conditioning: Serena Patterson, volleyball

    Tennis: Erandi Martinez

    Men’s Track & Field: Sean Bailey

    Women’s Track & Field: Maribel Caicedo

    Volleyball: Kristen Fritsche

    For more information on honored players and teams, visit the UTEP Athletics webpage at utepminers.com.

