Philately, or the study of stamps, recently got a colorful boost from the dead.
The U.S. Postal Service held a First Day of Issue dedication ceremony for its new Day of the Dead Forever Stamps at the El Paso Museum of Art Downtown on Thursday, Sept. 30.
The pane of 20 stamps features iconic symbols of the Day of the Dead, including decorated sugar skulls personalized as a child with a hair bow, a father sporting a hat and mustache, a mother with curled hair and another child surrounded by marigold flowers, candles and other embellishments.
It was designed by artist Luis Fitch with Arturo Alcala serving as the art director.
Michael J. Elston, secretary of the USPS Board of Governors, served as the dedicating official during the ceremony.
Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is celebrated in Mexico on Nov. 1-2 to honor the dead and is fast becoming a popular American holiday.
The celebration welcomes back the souls of departed relatives and reunites them with their living family.
See more photos at elpasoinc.com
