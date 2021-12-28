UPDATE: 10 am Dec. 28
The Sun Bowl Association has announced that Central Michigan University has now accepted an invitation to play in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31.
UPDATE: 930 pm Sunday Dec. 26
Associated Press:
The 2021 football season is officially over for the Miami Hurricanes after the team announced it will not take part of their bowl game due to COVID-19 protocols.
The 'Canes were scheduled to play in Friday's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas against Washington State, but announced Sunday they are unable to play.
Story will be updated as developments are confirmed...
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game will go on as planned, officials said today.
Several players with the University of Miami program had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, putting the game into question. The players and team were put under COVID safety protocols and are expected to be ready to play at the 88th annual game in El Paso on New Year's Eve.
The team altered its travel plans for El Paso and will now arrive on Thursday, Dec. 30. Miami was originally set to arrive in El Paso on Sunday, Dec. 26 to the customary Sun Bowl Association fiesta-like greeting at the airport.
Miami will take on Washington State in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at UTEP's Sun Bowl Stadium.
Washington is still set to arrive at the El Paso International Airport on Sunday, Dec. 26. An arrival time is not yet confirmed.
For the first time in more than 80 years, the Sun Bowl last year was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. COVID continues causing havoc this bowl season, disrupting post-season plans.
Texas A&M, for example, announced it won't play in the Dec. 31 Gator Bowl because of COVID cases among its players.
