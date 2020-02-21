Jennifer Han’s return to the ring ended in victory for the El Paso fighter.
Nicknamed “El Paso’s Sweetheart,” Han was declared the winner of the match against Jeri Sitzes by unanimous decision after eight rounds at the El Paso County Coliseum Feb. 15
“I thank God for allowing me this opportunity to continue fighting! I’m super grateful to my family, my team, my students, and the city of El Paso for their love and support,” Han, 36, wrote on Facebook after the fight.
The non-title match marked the first fight for Han in two years and the first since giving birth to her son, Ryan Moses, about nine months ago.
Han, the current IBF featherweight champion, competed in the 135-pound weight class. Her record now stands at 18-3-1.
Follow her @1JenniferHan on Instagram and @jenboxerhan on Twitter.