In the photo, he looks like a typical government employee. And indeed, he was. Zach Lamar Cobb served as customs collector in El Paso from 1913 to 1918, and personally led the raid on Pancho Villa’s stash house in El Paso.
But he was also an intelligence agent for the U.S. Department of State, supplying the government with masses of credible intelligence during the Mexican Revolution. In fact, he was the only person with knowledge of Pancho Villa’s raid on Columbus, New Mexico before it took place.
What happened to that information? And how did he contribute to Villa’s downfall?
On the March 26 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” host Andrew J. Polk talks with author and historian Heribert von Feilitzsch about the fascinating life and times of Zach Cobb.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
