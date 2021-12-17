You probably know Tony the Tiger – the athletic, fit and loveable mascot for Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, the title sponsor of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso.
And you’ve probably also heard of El Paso’s Chef Chris Puga, who has gained popularity because of his YouTube cooking channel for kids known as Culinary Camp Puga. A culinary arts teacher at Bowie High School, Puga is working to establish a physical culinary school for kids in the borderland.
El Paso Inc. asked Puga to channel his inner tiger and create a game-day recipe for kids using Frosted Flakes. The cool cat leaped at the chance to share it with you.
Peppermint Flakes Rice Crispy Treats
Recipe by Chef Chris Puga
Ingredients
5 cups crushed Frosted Flakes
2 cups mini marshmallows
2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
3 Tablespoons Peppermint Sprinkles
2 cups Melted White Chocolate
Directions
1. Crush up all of the Frosted Flakes until your desired crumble size.
2. In a small saucepan, add your mini marshmallows and butter and let it all start melting (about 2 minutes). Stir frequently to avoid burning.
3. In a separate bowl, combine melted marshmallows and the Frosted Flakes crunch.
4. In a small sheet pan lined with parchment paper (or on the counter itself with parchment paper), spread out your flake crispy treat evenly to dry. Be sure to use parchment paper for protection and to avoid the treats from sticking
5. Melt down your white chocolate and drizzle over the treats.
6. Add your peppermint sprinkles and allow them all to cool for 15-20 minutes before slicing them up. Enjoy!
