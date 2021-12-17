Try these game-day wings by El Paso TV Chef Aaron Sanchez

El Paso celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez likes to keep it simple when it comes to tailgate dishes.
“Everyone thinks that, ‘cause I’m a chef, I’m going to want all this really decadent stuff,” he told Food Network’s Dish. “No, sometimes you can’t mess with the formula of a tailgate.”
That includes party-ready treats that don’t require silverware.
Among his favorite game-day dish? Pineapple ginger chicken wings with soy pineapple glaze inspired by and named after his famous chef mother, Zarela Martinez.
Sánchez writes about his mother, family and personal and professional journeys in his 2019 memoir, “Where I Come From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef.”
Sánchez, 45, has appeared on the Food Network’s “MasterChef,” “Chopped” and “Chopped Junior,” as well as the Cooking Channel’s “Taco Trip,” in which he once featured El Paso’s Chicos Tacos and other borderland restaurants.
In New Orleans, he’s executive chef and part owner of the restaurant Johnny Sánchez.
ABC is developing a family restaurant comedy inspired by the memoir under Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment company.
“It was very different from anything else I have written before, like a cookbook, for example,” Sánchez told El Paso Inc. Magazine about the memoir in fall 2019. “I had to be incredibly honest with myself – and vulnerable.”
We asked Sánchez to share his recipe with El Paso Inc. readers for this issue.
ZARELA’S PINEAPPLE-GINGER
CHICKEN WINGS WITH SOY-PINEAPPLE GLAZE
Recipe by Chef Aarón Sánchez
Serves 2 to 4
Ingredients
¼ cup pineapple juice
¼ cup orange juice
¼ cup lime juice
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup grapeseed or vegetable oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground coriander
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving
2 cloves garlic
½ serrano pepper
1-inch (5 cm) piece peeled fresh ginger
Ground black pepper
2-3 pounds chicken wings (12-16 wings), tips discarded
2 green onions, thinly sliced on a bias
1 tablespoon white sesame seeds, toasted
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 225°F. Set an oven-safe wire rack on top of a baking sheet or line the sheet with cooking parchment.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together the juices, soy sauce, oil, salt, and coriander until thoroughly incorporated.
3. Fold in the ½ cup of cilantro and, with a microplane, grate in the garlic, serrano, and ginger. Season with pepper.
4. In a small saucepan, reserve half the sauce. Toss the wings in the remaining sauce to coat and marinate for 15 to 20 minutes (any longer and the pineapple will start to “cook” the meat).
5. Arrange the wings in a single layer on the rack or parchment, cover with foil, and bake for 30 minutes.
6. Meanwhile, set the saucepan with the reserved sauce over medium-low heat and cook, stirring occasion- ally, until it’s reduced by about half.
7. Remove the foil and adjust the heat to 425°F. With a brush or spoon, glaze the wings with the reduced sauce, then bake for another 20 to 25 minutes, until an instant thermometer registers 155 to 160°F. Glaze the wings once more as soon as they’re out of the oven.
8. Sprinkle the green onions, sesame seeds, and remaining cilantro over the chicken. Serve warm.
