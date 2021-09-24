Architect Henry C. Trost is the man who designed many of the most impressive, and historic, buildings in Downtown El Paso.
But Trost also worked for clients across Texas and the Southwest, designing hotels and homes, offices and government buildings, and everything in between.
On the Oct. 2 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll explore some of the many Trost-designed buildings outside of El Paso. The special guest is historic preservationist Troy Ainsworth.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
