The concept behind Triple Count Mexican Grill is one that is infused with authentic, Sonoran flavors – and a touch of Mexican wrestling history.
“My father, Ramon Sandoval, aka El Tupamaro, was once a well-known professional wrestler in Mexico. His career included time spent wrestling with the legendary, El Santo,” said Edgar Sandoval of Triple Count food truck.
Thus the name – Triple Count – as in a three-count when you pin your opponent for the win.
Sandoval founded the food truck in June 2021 alongside co-founder Miriam Gutierrez. They opened for business in October 2021.
Gutierrez also brings 10-plus years of experience in the food industry. During this time, she also acquired recipes that are influenced by some of the top chefs in Guaymas, Sonora.
“We wanted to bring a more authentic, Mexican feel and flavor to El Paso’s food landscape.” Sandoval said. “We focus on keeping more of the natural flavors of the meat and broth by not drowning them out with too much grease or artificial ingredients.”
Instead, they use fresh spices, chili and secret ingredients imported weekly from Mexico. They also grind everything from scratch.
Some of their most popular dishes include birria quesa tacos, birria pizza, loaded birria footlong and their fresh, all natural aguas frescas – limonada and horchata.
The menu keeps evolving as the business has gained popularity.
Triple Count now offers new dishes such as birria vampiros (tostadas cooked on a skillet with cheese, birria, beans and cilantro) and the extra-large burrito (stuffed with rice, beans, birria, cilantro and salsa).
