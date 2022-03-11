Travel theme for 2022?

The travel industry is growing hopeful that this will be the year that travel comes roaring back as governments across the world loosen coronavirus restrictions.
Travel agents and operators have reported a significant increase in bookings in recent weeks for the spring and summer seasons. The World Travel & Tourism Council, which represents the global travel and tourism industry, projects that travel and tourism in the United States will reach pre-pandemic levels in 2022, contributing nearly $2 trillion to the U.S. economy. The council also anticipates outbound travel from the United States will increase; it projects bookings over the Easter holiday period to be up by 130% over last year.
“Our latest forecast shows the recovery significantly picking up this year as infection rates subside and travelers continue benefiting from the protection offered by the vaccine and boosters,” said Julia Simpson, president and CEO of the council.
Here are some of the trends you can expect to see.
Air Travel: Fewer restrictions, masks stay on for now
Flying in 2022 looks poised to be much like flying in 2021: reminiscent of pre-pandemic normal at times, infuriating at others.
A primary difference is that there will be more people on planes and in airports — 150% as many passengers are expected to fly this year as did last year, reports the International Air Transport Association, which represents nearly 300 airlines.
In terms of where you can fly, you’ll have more options.
Destinations that have long been closed to most travelers, including Australia, the Philippines and Bali, have started reopening. Airlines have been gradually adding back old routes and expanding with new ones.
You’ll still need to check the latest entry requirements before flying internationally.
There are more than 100,000 health and travel restrictions in place, according to Meghan Benton, a research director at the Migration Policy Institute, which tracks them.
She noted that there has been a move away from quarantines and outright bans of nonessential visitors toward vaccination and testing requirements.
That flight for a summer getaway could cost less than it did before the pandemic. Fares are down 18% from 2019, according to Airlines for America, which represents seven major airlines.
Predicting whether, when and where they will rise is harder than it was before the pandemic, however.
When flying in the United States, everyone will need to wear a mask until at least late March. That’s when the federal mask mandate is set to expire. It has been extended before and could be extended again.
Lodging: Hotels fight back, sometimes with robots
This may be the year travelers return to hotels. In a report for the American Hotel & Lodging Association, Oxford Economics, an economic forecasting company, expects total bookings to nearly equal 2019 stays, though a significant source of revenue — more than roughly $48 billion spent before the pandemic on food and drink, meeting spaces and more — will largely remain missing, given the continued slump in business meetings and group events.
Leisure travelers have kept the industry afloat and in certain areas — especially mountain and coastal destinations — vacation business is booming. With record demand, rates rose at escapist resorts like the Chebeague Island Inn in Maine even in the traditional offseason months.
Now, corporate lodging specialists like Level Hotels & Furnished Suites, which has high-rise apartments in four cities including Seattle, are going after leisure travelers, touting amenities like fitness centers.
The pandemic has also hastened the adoption of automation in hotels — such as keyless check-in, digital staff communication and room delivery by robots — as a cost-effective response to the labor shortage.
Rental Cars: Still pricey, and hard to get
This time last year, Jonathan Weinberg, founder and CEO of AutoSlash, an online service that makes and tracks discount car rentals, noticed that rental vehicles were unexpectedly scarce and overpriced for the mid-February Presidents Day break, an early indication of the post-vaccine travel rebound.
In 2022, it’s looking worse. A Feb. 1 search in Phoenix for the upcoming holiday weekend showed all the major car rental companies were sold out and just two smaller agencies, Sixt and Nu, had cars, starting at $130 a day, more than twice what they might have been pre-pandemic.
It’s possible that consumers have heeded the advice to book cars early after last year’s shortages. But rental agencies still haven’t been able to expand their fleets — thanks largely to slowdowns in automotive manufacturing — and the anticipated return of travel after omicron suggests more car trouble ahead.
Resorts: All-inclusives, beyond the beach
A new breed of domestic resort is pioneering an almost all-inclusive model, taking the guesswork out of where to eat and what to do.
Why “almost?” These properties don’t include alcoholic beverages in their nightly rate, and, perhaps fittingly, boast enviable wine and spirits collections.
A major catalyst for the trend: pandemic-scarred travelers wary of leaving the grounds of a resort once they arrive, according to Erina Pindar, the managing director of SmartFlyer, a luxury travel agency. “The almost all-inclusive is incredibly popular,” she said, “we expect demand to continue to be strong.”
The San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, long beloved by luminaries like Winston Churchill and Vivien Leigh, pivoted to an almost all-inclusive model in 2020.
In addition to folding the cost of meals into the nightly rate, which starts at $2,495, it did away with extraneous charges like resort fees and parking.
Wellness: Sexual healing
Sexual wellness is one of the fastest growing corners of the global wellness industry, with travel increasingly part of the experience.
More hotel brands and relationship therapists are offering couples retreats and beachfront sessions with intimacy coaches and guided anatomical explorations to meet the needs of travelers seeking greater couple satisfaction and personal pleasure.
“People still have stigma around couples therapy and coming to therapy, but nobody ever had a problem going on vacation,” said Marissa Nelson, a sex therapist who runs retreats in Barbados, Hawaii, St. Lucia and Washington, D.C., through her company IntimacyMoons.
Travel is a powerful tool for unlocking intimacy, said Shlomo Slatkin, a rabbi and certified relationship therapist. His company, The Marriage Restoration Project, focuses on married couples. In the past year, in response to a growing demand to combine therapy and travel, he has introduced his first destination retreats — which cost between $4,000 and $5,000 and take place in Costa Rica, Mexico and Miami.
Cruises: Smaller boats and luxury destinations
After two years of devastating losses and a tentative restart last June, the cruise industry has faced a challenging start to 2022, as the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus caused cases to surge onboard ships, forcing some cruise lines to cancel voyages and change itineraries.
But demand for future cruises is still high, especially among dedicated cruise fans. A recent survey on cruiser sentiment by online review site Cruise Critic found that 52% of the 6,400 cruisers surveyed were currently looking to book a cruise, with 40% hoping to set sail in the next six months.
One of the biggest cruise trends for 2022 is luxury expedition voyages, appealing to a growing number of travelers throughout the pandemic because they typically sail on smaller ships and steer away from crowded destinations.
