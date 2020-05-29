The city’s libraries, recreation and senior centers, swimming pools and splash pads will remain closed through the summer due to health and budgetary impacts, officials said.
However, hiking and walking trails across the city reopened Memorial Day weekend.
The trails are open for walking, jogging, cycling and nature viewing, but city officials remind the public that social distancing guidelines must be followed. That includes using face coverings, keeping six feet apart from others and not congregating with people who are not from their household.
The trails opening include:
Westside
• Lost Dog
(Redd at Helen of Troy)
• Thousand Steps
(Stanton north of Vaquero)
• Jan Sumrall Memorial (Thunderbird north of Singing Hills)
• Lomas del Sol (Redd at Parque)
Northeast
• Lazy Cow (Officer Andrew
Barcena Drive)
• Round House (Martin Luther King at Loma Real)
Central
• Palisades (Robinson at Rim)
• Thousand Steps (Stanton north of Vaquero)
Scenic Drive Sundays have resumed with the road closed to traffic from 6-11 a.m., and McKelligon Canyon is open to foot and bicycle traffic though hiking is not permitted and the gates will remain closed to vehicle traffic.
Information on open hiking and walking trails can be found at elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation and epstrong.org.
City officials said picnics, sports games and other gatherings are still prohibited at city parks.
Library online
The El Paso Public Library branches are also closed, but have programmed family activities online, including story time for kids, science demonstrations, library tutorials, and cooking demonstrations.
The library also offers an array of free lending services online such as eBooks, audiobooks, digital magazines, movies, TV shows, and full music recordings by the original artists.
The Public Library offers the following virtual events at elpasolibrary.org or @elpasopubliclibrary on Facebook:
Public Library Online Family Activities
Story time: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays
Kitchen Science: 11 a.m. Thursdays
QuarenTeen Cooking: 4 p.m. Thursdays
Reverb and Reference free music: 6 p.m. Fridays
Mandy the Mule’s Hunt for History: 2 p.m. Fridays
Library Lego Challenge: 4:30 p.m. Fridays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.