Many New Mexicans can trace their family histories back for centuries. Karl Laumbach is one of them. An archaeologist and researcher, Laumbach has family stories to tell that are tied to hundreds of years of historic events in El Paso and southern New Mexico.
On the Feb. 27 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, Laumbach will trace his diverse family roots all over New Mexico and through El Paso.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.