Marlene didn’t say more than a few words. Yair confronted classmates on the playground.
Then both found El Paso Symphony Orchestra’s program, Tocando, which teaches much more than music to youngsters.
“Before Tocando, when we asked Marlene how was your day, all she’d say was, ‘Oh, all right,’” Jesus Lorenzo Suistaita, Marlene’s father, said. “Now she gets home after practice she has a great attitude and tells us everything she did.”
Marlene’s grades and self-esteem went up, he added, crediting the program and its teachers for her progress.
Alejandro Gonzalez, site coordinator and lead teaching artist, agreed.
“Marlene changed completely. She is more confident and outgoing. And she is a great violinist; she excels at it.”
After an incident on the playground, Yair’s Tocando lead teacher in the new Tornillo program, Jessie O’Hara, took him aside.
“I told him, ‘I need you to understand in the rest of your life, you are responsible for caring for yourself. But when you come to classrooms, it’s my job. My job is to look after you. Your job is to learn. If someone is a problem, come to me.’”
With some individualized attention and showing him how he could help others, Yair made a complete turnaround, winning the class’ Most Improved Award.
Tocando’s premise that all people deserve the opportunity to experience of learning a musical instrument and creating music is based on a similar program developed in Valenzuela, El Sistema.
EPSO executive director Ruth Ellen Jacobsen said the idea to form Tocando after she saw a “60 Minutes” segment on El Sistema in 2006.
“It was amazing. I thought then that I wanted to start that program here for us in El Paso.”
The ‘Hart’ of the program
The program started on a shoestring in 2013 at Hart Elementary, but got permanent traction when Carnegie hall gave them multiyear grants in August 2015.
By 2017, the program added Hart and Aoy elementary schools, Young Women’s Academy and Guillen Middle School. Earlier this September, Tocando was awarded the prestigious Manhattan Institute 2020 Civic Society award.
The original program in El Segundo Barrio works with between second and eighth grade after regular school hours.
The youngest students enrolled in this program come twice weekly for high-energy instruction in musical foundations.They play rhythms on buckets, sing, move, dance, and get to experience music as a tangible and communal event.
In the third grade they select violin, viola or cello and continue to receive a high-energy foundational instruction alongside intense group instrument specific classes, which take place four days a week after school.
Other opportunities include a chance to join the Youth Symphony and meeting and interacting with certain guest artists brought by the El Paso Symphony and occasionally El Paso Pro Musica (like Itzhak Perlman).
Students are also eligible to participate in Hummingbird Music Camp in New Mexico at a reduced rate. The program coordinates with the El Paso Museum of Art and Dr. Elisabeth Sommer so students see the connection between musical and visual arts. Dr. Beverly Calvo at UTEP affords students a special career day where they explore science and the arts
Gonzalez said, “We reach people in communities that otherwise don’t have that access. Most don’t get orchestra music classes until fifth grade. We get them from third and, in some cases, second grade. It gives students an advantage they didn’t have before.”
Reaching Tornillo
The National Association of Music Merchants agreed to fund the program’s newest outreach to Tornillo, which began in January with 20 students from second to fifth grade.
In Tornillo, the program is integrated into the regular school day, with students meeting four times a week in a school setting. They meet twice weekly after school.
Touching lives
Things have been different with both programs since the pandemic. Most teaching went virtual, and the program continued to work through the summer since the usual offerings couldn’t be offered face to face.
“The pandemic gave us the opportunity to deepen relationships with students and their families and expand on coordination between two sites,” O’Hara said. “We coordinated fun virtual activities - Cooking, dance, and culture classes - fun summer camp-type activities.”
As schools are slowly returning to the classroom, Tocando will continue to adapt. Tocando has started offering classes after school in the outdoors, wearing masks and staying socially distant. Attendance is voluntary. In Tornillo the in-school classes are now outdoors and the after school is online.
Tocando can mean two things in Spanish, to play an instrument, and to touch. Tocando’s goal is to do both – teach students music and to help touch and change their lives.
“We are teaching music, but that’s not really our goal,” Jacobson said. “We want our kids to take advantage of the resources of community they are in so they can finish school and go to college or trade school. We want them to learn that anything is possible.”
