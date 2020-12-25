For the first time in more than 80 years, the Sun Bowl Stadium will be silent days before the New Year.
We won’t smell the menudo, hot dogs and steaks cooking on the grill at tailgate parties or hear boisterous spectators cheering on their favorite team on the gridiron.
We won’t bask in the sunlight hitting our skin in the middle of winter as we sit in the stadium carved into the foothills of the Franklin Mountains.
And we won’t for the umpteenth time roar “they’re gr-r-reat!” as we mimic the ever-so popular catch phrase of our new favorite El Paso cool cat.
The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, sponsored by Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, has been shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic that has also canceled countless events across the borderland, the nation and the world.
But for us here, in the Sun City, this one may have hurt the most.
That’s because this would have marked the bowl’s 87th year – interrupting decades of family, friends, fun, and of course, football.
“The Sun Bowl has historically been a way to expose our amazing city of El Paso to the rest of our country; a great way to share our culture, our community, our people and our neighbors to the south,” Sun Bowl Association Football Committee Chairman and longtime board member John Folmer said.
The association’s board voted unanimously to pull the plug on the game for the safety of the community, teams and visitors who come to the borderland each year.
Two other Sun Bowl-related events – the All America Golf Classic and the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational basketball tournament – had already been canceled, and the Oscar Leeser Hyundai of El Paso Sun Bowl Parade was held virtually and televised.
“While it is a very sad decision to make, we believe it is the right decision based on the current situation in El Paso and the nation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety and well-being of everybody involved must be our priority,” Executive Director Bernie Olivas said.
“We look forward to bringing back El Paso’s long-standing tradition and all the festivities associated with the game in 2021.”
El Paso Inc. has partnered with the Sun Bowl Association for more than 15 years to bring fans and visitors the Official Sun Bowl Guide – a special print and online publication filled with information about the game and its numerous related events, as well as about El Paso, the border and all they have to offer.
And while we are saddened by the turn of events, we thought the cancelation of the longstanding borderland tradition was no reason not to commemorate its history and meaning to our community.
We hope you’ll enjoy this stroll back in time; and that the excitement of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl’s return next year starts building now.
Hasta la prómixima,
Cindy Ramirez
El Paso Inc. features editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.