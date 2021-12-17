Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods.
Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg’s® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.
WestStar
WestStar is the title sponsor of the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. It’s the nation’s oldest collegiate holiday basketball tournament and this year will mark its 60th edition. The event began in 1961, when Don Haskins was in his first year as the head coach at UTEP. He led the Miners to 23 tournament titles and organizers are proud to have renamed the event in honor of his legacy. WestStar is a full-service financial institution and El Paso’s largest, locally owned community bank with assets of more than $800 million.
Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP Injury Lawyers
Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers was recently voted the Best Law Firm in El Paso by The City Magazine readers. The injury attorneys in El Paso are here to protect your rights and get justice for those injured in El Paso and the surrounding areas. The firm has worked for years and gained the expertise, network and resources to properly and effectively represent our clients.
The injury attorneys in El Paso work tirelessly for those they represent. Plus, throughout the legal process, the client will never pay one penny unless the case is settled, and the client gets the money deserved. Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers understand that every case is different; that is why the firm provides free consultations, so the injury lawyers can hear the client’s story and evaluate the case to see if the firmwould be the right option to represent you. The injury and accident lawyers in El Paso, as well as the staff members, will lead clients through the legal process and to get justice.
If an injury has affected the lives of you or a loved one, no matter where you live, our accident lawyers in El Paso will gladly provide you with a free consultation and hear your story, so we can evaluate your case. For immediate contact, call Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers directly, 915-301-9441 or go to GVILAW.COM
CBS
2021 will mark the 53rd telecast of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game on CBS. It is the second longest-running sports program on CBS behind the Masters.
Speaking Rock
Speaking Rock is a proud sponsor of the Tony the Tiger halftime show, which features performances by both school bands and a nationally recognized artist.
Speaking Rock is open 7 days a week, 365 day a year. It boasts two restaurants in house and a large bar with live entertainment nightly. Live bands on Saturday nights as well as national acts playing in their indoor venue as well as an outdoor venue. The outdoor patio is open daily as well.
Lucchese Boot Company
Lucchese Boot Company, the official dignitary boot provider of the Sun Bowl Association, has been providing its world-famous cowboy boots to Sun Bowl dignitaries for more than 12 years.
The legendary bootmaker also provides certificates redeemable for a pair of boots to dignitaries who visit El Paso and participate in Sun Bowl Association related events. Lucchese has been hand-making cowboy boots for more than 130 years.
Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy is the title sponsor of the Sun Bowl Charm Camp as well as the Sun Bowl From Boys to Men Forum that help teach selected youth from the El Paso community, manners, self-esteem and the impor- tance of education and hygiene. Helen of Troy began as a family business and was incorporated in Texas in 1968.
The Company began trading on the NASDAQ in 1972 and reorganized in Bermuda in 1994. Over the past 50 years, the Company has evolved into a multinational or- ganization with $1.49 billion in sales in FY2018 and 1,489 full-time employees. They have grown organically as well as through acquisition, with a proven ability to acquire and integrate businesses in attractive sectors. Since 2003, they have acquired 11 brands and divested one.
Simon Property Group
Simon Property Group is the official sponsor of the Sun Court, an 80-plus-year tradition that selects a group of young women to serve as ambassadors for the city of El Paso. Simon Property Group, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and the largest real estate company in the U.S.
It owns or has an interest in 326 properties comprising 241 million square feet of gross leasable area in North America and Asia. In El Paso, Simon Property owns and operates Cielo Vista Mall.
Destination El Paso
Destination El Paso is organized as the parent of two branded operating divisions: visitelpaso.com and elpasolive.com.
Visit El Paso is responsible for destination marketing for the City of El Paso and includes Convention Develop ment and Meeting Planning Services; El Paso Film Commission; Tourism Development to include management of two Visitor Information Centers, as well as advertising and media relations.
El Paso Live is responsible for venue and event management for City of El Paso-owned venues: Judson F. Williams Convention Center, Abraham Chavez Theatre, Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Centre, and McKelligan Canyon Amphitheatre & Pavilion. Each operating division is represented as a brand with its own website and social media presence.
Peter Piper Pizza
Peter Piper Pizza is the title sponsor of the Peter Piper Pizza Sun Bowl Punt, Pass and Kick event held each October in the Sun Bowl Stadium. Established in 1973, Peter Piper Pizza has more than 140 locations in the U.S. and Mexico that bring together great food and family fun in a safe and clean environment.
Peter Piper Pizza is designed to provide a superior guest experience for adults and children of all ages, with their entertainment areas that feature skill and redemption games, video games and in some locations a small, free play area for toddlers.
