Edward Morelos is one of the best things ever to happen to the Sun Bowl Association.
As director of media relations, he set up a great website and provides us with so much information we can hardly keep up.
That’s a good thing for a public hungry for what’s going on with the game.
• Morelos kept us up to date on possible matchups between the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Pac-12 for the 86th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
• He told us all about the Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso Sun Bowl Parade and posted photos and videos of the parade on the website and social media.
• He reported that Ludvig Aberg, a native of Eslov, Sweden, and an amateur player out of Texas Tech, won the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Classic at El Paso Country Club and listed scores of all the players.
• He keeps the media advised daily on behind the scenes goings-on.
THE WEBSITE, sunbowl.org, is beyond informative. There you will find where to buy tickets, where to find places to stay, stories, photos, recollections of past Sun Bowls by various people and much more.
Morelos grew up in Lordsburg, New Mexico. He graduated from Lordsburg High School as Salutatorian of his class. He graduated from New Mexico State University with a degree in journalism and mass communications and started working in the NMSU athletic department in 2005 as a student intern and spent 10 years there.
He joined the Sun Bowl Association in August 2015.
Lucky us.
TRIVIA QUESTION: Everybody knows El Paso High School All-Stars beat Ranger High School in the first Sun Bowl, 25-21. But who played in the second Sun Bowl and what was the outcome?
TRIVIA ANSWER: Hardin-Simmons and New Mexico State wound up in a 14-14 tie.
Veteran sports journalist, historian and author Ray Sanchez