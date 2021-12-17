It’s grr-r-reat to be back!
Yes, we had to go there (again) – it’s hard to resist.
El Paso’s signature football game and one of the biggest attractions of the year is back: The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is ready to greet fans for a 10 a.m. kickoff at Sun Bowl Stadium on Friday, De. 31.
The Sun Bowl – in all its iterations since even before becoming a college-level matchup – has been the capstone of the year in the borderland since 1935.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged our community also took down the Sun Bowl in 2020, canceling the event.
The pandemic is ongoing, but the community has shown up in force for vaccinations in good numbers. We’re not out of the woods yet, but organizers said they felt comfortable and outdoor event could be safely held.
Before the festivities, check out the history of the game. Then impress your friends with some trivia about the region’s premier sporting event:
• Oct. 18, 1934: The El Paso Kiwanis Club decides to sponsor a football game on New Year’s Day matching an El Paso High School All-Star Team against a worthy opponent. It was to be called the Sun Bowl, and meant to present a football attraction of national importance while promoting El Paso and the Southwest and generating tourist income for the area.
• Jan. 1, 1935: First Sun Bowl game is played at the El Paso High School stadium. Games were played at the high school until 1937 before moving to UTEP’s Kidd Field.
• 1936: New Mexico State and Hardin-Simmons Universities were invited to play, becoming a college game.
• 1963: UTEP’s Sun Bowl Stadium is completed, becoming the home of the annual Sun Bowl game.
• 1986: With the rising costs needed to maintain the game, the Sun Bowl attracted John Hancock Financial Services, as its first bowl title sponsor, becoming the John Hancock Sun Bowl.
• 1996: Norwest Bank became the game’s title sponsor in 1996.
• 1999: Norwest merged with Wells Fargo Bank, and the game was renamed the Wells Fargo Sun Bowl.
• 2004: The publicly traded El Paso based company Helen of Troy became the game’s fourth ever title sponsor and was renamed the Vitalis Sun Bowl.
• 2006: Helen of Troy extends sponsorship contract, opting to promote another product renaming it the Brut Sun Bowl.
• June 2010: Hyundai Motor America becomes title sponsor of the Sun Bowl game.
• June 2019: Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes becomes title sponsor, renaming the game the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
• November 2020: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl canceled after a unanimous vote by the Sun Bowl Association due to the COVID-19 pandemic
• December 2021: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
