The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl returns with all the expected fanfare that has become an El Paso tradition.
For the first time since its inception in 1935, the Sun Bowl last year was canceled because of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.
Now back on track, the game will again showcase the beauty and spirit of our great city of El Paso and the borderland region.
Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy this year’s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game:
Who:
Washington State Cougars (7-5) (PAC 12) vs
Miami Hurricanes (7-5) (ACC)
When
Friday, Dec. 31
Gates open at 8 a.m.; pregame ceremonies and introductions begin at 9:30 a.m.; kickoff at 10 a.m.
Where
Sun Bowl Stadium 2701 Sun Bowl, UTEP
DIRECTIONS:
From the Airport or East Side:
• Fom the airport, go south on Airway Blvd. to I-10.
• From Airway or other eastside locations, enter I-10 West
• Exit Schuster / University of Texas at El Paso (Exit 18A)
• You may also exit at Mesa (Exit 19A) or Downtown (Exit 19B) and turn right on Mesa, then left on Schuster or Sun Bowl to reach the stadium.
• If you are familiar with the area, you may find that Porfirio Diaz (Exit 18B) or Executive Center (Exit 16) are less congested.
Alternate Route
• Take Loop 375 west; it turns into Sante Fe, then turn left on Paisano (Highway 85) and exit onto Spur 1966
From Las Cruces or Westside
• Take I-10 East and exit at Schuster / University of Texas at El Paso (Exit 18A)
• Or take I-10 East to Executive Center (Exit 16), turn left on
Executive Center, turn right on Mesa followed by a right onto Sun Bowl
Alternate Route
• Take I-10 East to Executive Center (Exit 16). Turn right on Executive Center, turn left on Paisano (Highway 85) and exit onto Spur 1966
How Much
$22 End Zone (north end behind goal line)
$25 Touchdown Club (upper corners)
$32 Sun Seats (between 5-yard lines, east side only)
$47 Stadium (between 30-yard line and end zone)
$57 Preferred (between 45- and 30-yard lines)
$62 Premium (mid-field between 45-yard lines)
$300 Outdoor Club (In-seat food/beverage service; VIP Terrace & Bar access; complimentary food/beverage; preferred parking)
$800 Indoor Club / midfield on the westside of the stadium above the press box (food buffet; open bar; access to VIP Terrace & Bar; Captain’s Club parking)
$652 Captain’s Club
$3,000 Loge Box (6-seat package)
Military discounts available.
Children ages 2 and younger get in free.
Buy Tickets
Available at ticketmaster.com; Sun Bowl Association Office, 4150 Pinnacle, Ste. 100; or at Sun Bowl Stadium gate starting at 8 a.m. on game day at the north and south ticket offices
Will Call
Located at north and south ticket offices outside Sun Bowl Stadium \
Seating
No general admission; all seats reserved; ACC on east side; Pac 12 on west side
Weather
El Paso averages 297 sunny days a year, and this year, Dec. 31 is no exception.
Forecasts call for a partly sunny albeit chilly day. High, 58 degrees; Low, 36 degrees. Dress in warm layers, but don’t forget your hats and sunglasses. It is the Sun City, after all.
Take the Bus
Sun Metro offers Park & Ride service to Downtown El Paso and the UTEP area from its transfer centers, where you can park for free or for a nominal fee.
• Eastside Transit Center
1165 Sunmount (near Cielo Vista Mall)
• Northgate Transit Center
9348 Dyer
• Mission Valley Transit Center
9065 Alameda
• Westside Transit Center
7535 Remcon
You can also park in Downtown garages for $10 and ride the bus to the Sun Bowl Stadium
• Union Plaza Transit Terminal
400 W. San Antonio
• El Paso Convention Center
Civic Center Plaza off Santa Fe
Information: sunmetro.net
or 915-212-3333.
Ride the Streetcar
The El Paso Streetcar circles from Downtown to UTEP’s Glory Road Parking Garage near Sun Bowl Stadium. Free. Game-day hours noon to 11 p.m.
Info: sunmetro.net/streetcar or
915-212-3333.
PARKING
Parking is available around the stadium, as well as in the Glory Road and Sun Bowl garages on campus. Lots open at 6 a.m.
Reserved parking passes: $10 at the Sun Bowl Association office on or before 5 p.m. Dec. 30.
Pre-purchased parking permits may be picked-up on game day, Dec. 31 at Starbucks, 2300 N. Mesa, from 7 to 9:45 a.m.
You can also park Downtown at the Union Plaza Transit Terminal and Parking Garage, 400 W. San Antonio, or the Convention Center Parking Garage, 1 Civic Center Plaza, and take the Sun Metro bus or El Paso Streetcar to the stadium.
RV Parking
Oversized-vehicle parking for RVs, campers and trailers is in lot P-4 off Schuster Avenue; $20 pass available in the P-4 parking lot on game day starting at 6 a.m.
ADA Parking
Premium ADA parking at the north GR-2 lot requires a designated $10 parking permit purchased in advance. No passes are available on game day.
Free ADA parking with shuttle service is available in the SB-10 and SC-02 parking lot off of north Sun Bowl Drive in the Helen of Troy Softball Complex parking lot (SB-10) and off of Schuster Avenue (SC-02). Round trip complimentary shuttle service will be available through First GR-2 lot drop off point between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Tailgating
Tailgate space will be limited so as to not obstruct traffic.Vehicles must be parked in only one space.
Proper parking pass must be displayed. Saving spots the night prior is not allowed. No overnight tailgating, except in RV Lot (SC-1).Tailgating is prohibited in parking garages.
ATMs
ATMs located inside gate at north end of Sun Bowl Stadium near Section 13 and on the east side concourse area by Section 23.
Concessions
Food and drinks can be purchased with cash or credit card. Beer will be sold only until the end of the third quarter.
Clear Bag Policy
Bags & backpacks must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not be bigger than 12”X6”X12”; or must be a small clutch bag about the size of the patron’s hand. Medical bags with health items are acceptable after proper inspection. All bags are subject to search.
Prohibited in Stadium
Containers, coolers, signs, banners, flags, umbrellas, food, alcohol, pets (only service animals), laser pointers, weapons, fireworks, strollers, video/movie cameras, drones.
Lost and Found
By the volunteer tent on the concourse on east side of stadium, Section 23. Call 915-533-4416 or 800-915-BOWL after the game for missing items not found at the tent.
Smoking
Smoking is NOT permitted on campus, the stadium or parking lots.
Watch / Listen
TV: CBS Sports
Live stream: cbsports.com / CBS Sports Apps
Questions?
915-533-4416 or
