The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl goes far beyond great college football; it serves to showcase the beauty and spirit of our great city of El Paso and the borderland region.
Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy this year’s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game:
Who:
Florida State Seminoles vs Arizona State Sun Devils
When
Gates open at 9:30 a.m.; pregame ceremonies and introductions begin at 11:30 a.m.; kickoff at noon; Tuesday, Dec. 31
Where
UTEP Sun Bowl Stadium, 2701 Sun Bowl
How Much
$22 End Zone (north end behind goal line)and touchdown Club (upper corners); $32 Sun Seats (between 5-yard lines, east side only); $47 Stadium (between 30-yard line and end zone); $57 Preferred (between 45- and 30-yard lines); $62 Premium (mid-field between 45-yard lines); $652 Captain’s Club. Military discounts available. Children 2 and younger get in free.
Buy Tickets
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com; Sun Bowl Association Office, 4150 Pinnacle, Ste.100; at the Sun Bowl Stadium gate starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the north and south ticket offices.
Will Call
Located at north and south ticket offices outside Sun Bowl Stadium
Seating
No general admission; all seats reserved; ACC on east side; Pac 12 on west side
Weather
El Paso averages 297 sunny days a year, and this year, Dec. 31 is no exception. Forecasts call for a partly sunny albeit chilly day. High, 56 degrees; Low, 34 degrees. Dress in warm layers, but don’t forget your hats and sunglasses. It is the Sun City, after all.
Take the Bus
Sun Metro offers direct $3 (exact cash required) round-trip service to the game from its transfer centers, where you can park for free.
Eastside Transit Center, 1165 Sunmount near Cielo Vista Mall
Edgemere near R.C. Poe one block west of Rich Beem
Northgate Transit Center, 9348 Dyer
Mission Valley Transit Center, 9065 Alameda
Westside Transit Center, 7535 Remcon
You can also park in Downtown garages for $10 and ride the bus to the Sun Bowl Stadium
Union Plaza Transit Terminal, 400 W. San Antonio
El Paso Convention Center, Civic Center Plaza off Santa Fe
Round-trip shuttle service is also available at several hotels near the airport for $3
Drop-off/pickup is at north parking lot at Glory Road and Randolph.
Info: sunmetro.net or 915-212-3333.
Ride the Streetcar
The El Paso Streetcar circles from Downtown to the Glory Road Parking Garage at UTEP near the Sun Bowl. Free rides on game day.
Info: sunmetro.net/streetcar or 915-212-3333.
PARKING
Parking is available around the stadium, as well as in the Glory Road and Sun Bowl garages on campus. You can also park Downtown at the Union Plaza Transit Terminal and Parking Garage, 400 W. San Antonio, or the Convention Center Parking Garage, 1 Civic Center Plaza, and take the Sun Metro bus or El Paso Streetcar to the stadium.
RV Parking
Oversized-vehicle parking for RVs, campers and trailers is in lot P-4 off Schuster Avenue; $20 pass available in the P-4 parking lot on game day starting at 6 a.m.
ADA Parking
Premium ADA parking at the north (P-9) and west (P-6) lots requires a designated $10 parking permit purchased in advance (depending on availability) through the Sun Bowl Association office at 915-533-4416.
Free ADA parking with shuttle service is available in the R-6 parking lot off of north Sun Bowl Drive in the Helen of Troy Softball Complex parking lot.
Tailgating
Allowed up to 4 feet in front of or behind your vehicle; do not obstruct traffic; park in only one space. No overnight tailgating, except in RV Lot (P-4). No fire pits allowed. Tailgating is prohibited in the Glory Road parking garage.
ATMs
ATMs are located inside the gate at the north end of Sun Bowl Stadium by section 13 and on the east side concourse area by section 23.
Concessions
Food and drinks can be purchased with cash or credit card. Beer will be sold only until the end of the third quarter.
Prohibited in Stadium
Containers, coolers, signs, banners, flags, umbrellas, food, alcohol, pets (only service animals), laser pointers, weapons, fireworks, strollers, video/movie cameras, drones. Bags subject to search.
Lost and Found
Located at the volunteer tent on the concourse on the east side of Sun Bowl Stadium, Section 23. Contact 915-533-4416 or 800-915-BOWL after the game for missing items not found at the tent.
Smoking
Smoking is NOT permitted on campus, the stadium or parking lots.
Watch / Listen
CBS Sports
Live stream: cbsports.com / CBS Sports Apps
Questions?
915-533-4416