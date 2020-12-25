El Paso Inc. recently caught up with Tony the Tiger – the athletic and lovable Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes mascot who’s made the Sun City his home.
The cereal brand last year became the title sponsor of El Paso’s college bowl game, aptly renamed the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. And although the coronavirus pandemic shuttered this year’s signature borderland sports event, it hasn’t dampened the cool cat’s drive to provide kids better access to sports.
Here’s what Tony the Tiger had to say about staying fit during the pandemic, continuing his work with the Mission Tiger initiative, and what he’ll be doing on New Year’s Eve.
Q: How do you encourage youth to play like a tiger even during the pandemic?
I want all kids to have the chance to bring out their inner tigers. Having fun and being active can happen even while we are away from each other. Practicing your soccer skills outside, running laps up and down the stairs, and playing catch with mom and dad still teaches kids persistence and patience!
And as schools and sports continue to adjust to the current environment, Mission Tiger™ and I remain committed to helping middle schoolers receive better access to sports — both during in-person school and from home. Our partner DonorsChoose connects us with teachers and coaches across the country and we are working to get them what they need to make their programs run now and in the future.
I look forward to getting more kids back in the game and playing like tigers – because I know how vital sports are to teaching leadership, teamwork and confidence in kids!
Q: It hasn’t been a gr-r-reat year. How do you keep your brave and competitive spirits up during this time?
I’ve kept my eye on the ball! I know that being together and part of a team is so important. That’s why when sports are back, Mission Tiger wants them to be back for as many middle school kids as possible. I am even more committed to making sure Mission Tiger helps middle school kids right here in El Paso and across the country have better access to sports when the time is right.
Q: Kellogg’s is donating meals to El Paso food banks and has pledged to pay the salaries of Sun Bowl game-day employees. Why was that important?
In 1935, the first-ever Sun Bowl was played to benefit underprivileged children and to finance improvements for the El Paso High School Stadium. Last year, I returned the Sun Bowl to its roots — helping kids get the chance to play sports nationwide as part of Mission Tiger™.
Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® and I recognize the impact the game’s cancelation has on the El Paso community. So, we had to help in the best way we know how.
Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® has donated 1 million meals to El Paso food banks, which continues the game’s historic commitment to the families and residents of this vibrant community.
And I didn’t want to stop there – we will miss game day – but I want to make sure those GR-R-REAT El Paso Sun Bowl workers – from the parking attendants and maintenance to the concessions team and ushers – receive their usual game pay checks.
Q: How is Mission Tiger going since kicking off in El Paso last year?
GR-R-REAT! In 2019, Mission Tiger™ kicked off with a commitment to DonorsChoose, and has already helped hundreds of thousands of kids across the country. Mission Tiger™ has helped teams nationwide by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities so kids have a safe place to play, providing new training equipment and purchasing uniforms.
And in November 2020, Mission Tiger™ set a big goal — to expand on those impacted by Mission Tiger and to help 1 million kids receive better access to sports by the end of 2021.
Q: The pandemic has canceled the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl this year. What will you be doing instead on Dec. 31?
After running some laps around the yard, I will be reflecting on all of the amazing work we have been able to do this year and preparing for all of the BIG and EXCITING plans we have for 2021. Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes has our goal of reaching 1 million kids plus a few other things we are working on! You could say I have some surprises up my sleeves – if I wore sleeves.
Q: What can we expect for the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl?
It’s going to be extraordinary, amazing… even GR-R-REATER than we had planned for this year! We can’t wait!
