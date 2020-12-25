Smokey & the Bandit
You may know him as the star of the 1977 movie, “Smokey & the Bandit,” but did you know that legendary actor Burt Reynolds, who died on Sept. 6, 2019, at the age of 82, once played at the Sun Bowl – and later called a game here?
Reynolds was a freshman at Florida State when he played against Texas Western College (now UTEP) at the Sun Bowl in 1955. Lee Corso, the longtime ESPN College Gameday analyst, was the Florida State quarterback in that game and Reynolds was his back up.
Corso and Reynolds partied in Juárez before the game.
“Man, when I got hurt, (Reynolds) played the entire game and he almost died from exhaustion,” Corso once told El Paso Inc.
Texas Western won, 47-20.
In 1977, Reynolds and sportscaster Pat Summerall called the Stanford vs. LSU Sun Bowl game on CBS. During the broadcast, Reynolds reminisced about his 1955 visit to the Sun Bowl – and Juárez – in colorful form.
Stanford defeated LSU 24-14.
Getting their game on …
Players like Tony Dorsett, Barry Sanders, Don Maynard, James Lofton, Carson Palmer, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jonathan Stewart, Thurman Thomas, Priest Holmes and DeMarco Murray have all battled on the Sun Bowl gridiron before becoming household names with the NFL.
Coaches like Sammy Baugh, Tom Osborne, Barry Switzer, Grant Teaff, Don Nehlen, Bob Stoops, Nick Saban, and Frank Beamer have all brought their teams to play in the Sun Bowl.
Rihanna, the Village People, Lonely Boys, Lee Brice and most recently, P.O.D., have performed at the Sun Bowl.
Standing-room only…
Sun Bowl attendance surpasses 50,000 fans eight timessince 1984;
The game with the most fans – standing-room only with 54,021 in attendance – was the 2010 matchup featuring Notre Dame vs. Miami. That game sold out in 22 hours and remains one of the best games in Sun Bowl history. Notre Dame defeated Miami, 33-17.
Neither rain, nor snow – or fog …
El Paso averages 297 sunny days a year, so most game days warm up nicely for fans.
A freak storm in 1982, however, left the Sun Bowl Stadium field white by the game’s halftime. That game between North Carolina and the Texas Longhorns became known as the Snow Bowl.
Snow also fell in 2010 during the Notre Dame vs Miami game, and again in 2015 when Miami played Washington State.
The game became known as ‘The Fog Bowl’ when the El Paso sun created a rising wall of steam from the field in 1974 during the North Carolina-Mississippi matchup.
